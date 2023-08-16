US, Australia gave Sri Lanka Air Force, Navy fuel during shortage

The US and Australia gave the Sri Lanka Air Force, and Navy fuel when there was a shortage of fuel in the country.

President’s Senior Advisor on National Security Sagala Ratnayaka said that India has also stepped up beyond the call of duty to lend Sri Lanka a hand.

He was speaking after a successor Donier-228 maritime surveillance aircraft was handed over to Sri Lanka by India at a ceremony held at the Sri Lanka Air Force Base in Katunayake.

Ratnayaka said that during the bilateral security discussions that transpired between India and Sri Lanka on January 9, 2018, in New Delhi, the potential acquisition of maritime surveillance aircraft akin to the Dornier type from India was discussed. The aim was to bolster Sri Lanka’s capabilities in maritime surveillance.

In response to Sri Lanka’s request, the Indian Government took proactive measures during these deliberations.

They decided to provide a Donier-228 maritime surveillance aircraft, which was part of the Indian Navy fleet, to Sri Lanka free of cost for a span of two years.

Upon its delivery, the Donier-228 aircraft was instrumental in performing specialized tasks within Sri Lanka over the past year.

Subsequently, it underwent mandatory annual maintenance services in India. In lieu of the aircraft undergoing maintenance, a replacement Donier-228 maritime surveillance aircraft was assigned to the Sri Lanka Air Force at a ceremony held in Katunanayake today.

Since its initial arrival in Sri Lanka, the Donier-228 maritime surveillance aircraft has significantly contributed to numerous operations. These encompass a spectrum of activities such as monitoring and safeguarding Sri Lanka’s airspace and exclusive economic zone through maritime and coastal surveillance operations, executing search and rescue missions, and monitoring and controlling maritime pollution.

The official handover of the successor aircraft to Sri Lanka was attended by a delegation representing the Sri Lankan Government.

Gopal Baglay, the High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka, General Kamal Gunaratne (Rtd) Secretary to the Ministry of Defence and other officials attended the event. (Colombo Gazette)