The International Chamber of Commerce Sri Lanka, CIMA and Daily FT celebrated Sri Lanka’s Most Admired Companies

The International Chamber of Commerce Sri Lanka (ICC Sri Lanka), the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA), and Daily FT have launched Sri Lanka’s Most Admired Companies Awards for the fifth consecutive year. The awards recognise companies for their financial performance, and their ability to practice sustainable and ethical ways of business for their employees, customers, investors and the community. The award ceremony is set to take place on August 18, 2023, at the Hotel Courtyard by Marriot.

Sri Lanka’s Most Admired Companies Awards have become a cornerstone of recognition within the business landscape, acknowledging organisations that have made remarkable strides in fostering excellence across various domains. These awards underline the significance of responsible corporate citizenship and serve as a testament to the dedication and innovation exhibited by Sri Lanka’s leading enterprises. Shanil Fernando, Chairman of ICC Sri Lanka, expressed his enthusiasm, saying, “We are excited to continue the fifth year of honouring Sri Lanka’s Most Admired Companies. The MAC awards programme was started five years ago by then ICC Sri Lanka chairman Dinesh Weerakkody. These awards highlight the pivotal role that businesses play in shaping a sustainable and prosperous future for our nation. It is heartening to witness companies that not only excel financially but also make significant contributions to the well-being of our society considering environment, Social and Governance (ESG). The ICC is the largest business organisation in the world with over 45 million members in 170 countries from many of the world’s leading companies, SMEs, and business associations.”

Companies selected for recognition undergo a rigorous evaluation process that is based on globally accepted criteria by a distinguished panel of judges. Companies that have been in business for over five years as of 30 June 2023 and are 30% or more of Sri Lankan ownership are eligible to enter this awards competition, which is open to both listed and unlisted companies in Sri Lanka. Scrutinises their financial performance, ethical practices, sustainable initiatives, and overall impact on stakeholders. A distinguished panel of industry experts and thought leaders meticulously assesses each nominee, ensuring that the accolades are well-deserved. A panel of Judges was chaired by Ravi Abeysuriya.

The ICC Sri Lanka is part of the ICC, bringing international standards that are accepted in more than 90 countries. The ICC is present in 170 countries and focuses on the digital economy, sustainability and climate action, global trade, Integrity and good governance. It is the only business organisation to have observer status in the United Nations. ICC was introduced in the 1900s after WWI as a way to facilitate trade investments across countries. In addition, ICC created INCOTERMS, ATA Carnet, Model contracts & clauses, Certificates of Origin, ICC TradeNow, Discover SME360X, ICC Centre of Entrepreneurship, ICC Agri-Food Hubs, ICC Centre of Entrepreneurship (CoE), UCP 600 used in Banks and the International Vaccine Pass.