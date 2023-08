The Sri Lanka Foreign Ministry today briefed the diplomatic corps on the reconciliation efforts of the Government.

Foreign Minister Ali Sabry and Foreign Secretary Aruni Wijewardena briefed the diplomats at the Foreign Ministry.

The Foreign Ministry said that the diplomats were briefed on the current developments in the country.

Heads of domestic institutions dealing with reconciliation also attended the discussion and briefed the diplomats on their ongoing work. (Colombo Gazette)