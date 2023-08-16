“Spreading awareness about unsung heroes of nation with Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign,” DSP East Srinagar

As the 77th Independence Day celebrations are around the corner, various people on Saturday participated in the ‘Meri Maati, Mera Desh’ Tiranga Rally in Srinagar.

Shivam Siddharth, DSP, East Srinagar said that with this campaign they are spreading awareness among people about unsung heroes of the nation.

“Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign is a part of the Independent Day celebrations. In this, we are spreading awareness among people about unsung heroes of our nation,” he said.

School students also participated in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ rally organised by J-K Police under ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign.

Earlier on Saturday, a fervour of patriotism and nationalism was witnessed during the massive Tiranga Rally in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama. It was carried out in Pulwama’s Government Degree College (Women).

Scores of youth, school children, college students and staff from various offices, civil society members, public representatives and the general public participated zealously in the rally.

Earlier on Friday, as a part of “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”, J-K Police organised various events to observe “Meri Maati Mera Desh-Mitti Ko Naman Veroon Ka Vandan” a nationwide campaign at various police establishments across Kashmir.

The campaign witnessed a range of impactful activities and gained momentum on Day 3 with a series of events across the valley.

In Awantipora, Jammu and Kashmir police in collaboration with district administration organised a huge Tiranga Rally, which started from Police Lines Awantipora and culminated at IUST Awantipora. Students, the general public, and scores of youths from different areas of the district, officers/officials of police and civil department participated.

In Anantnag, police in memory of veers and brave hearts who laid down their lives for the nation have organised various programmes throughout the district, in which police, students and the general public participated.

In Baramulla, police organised Tiranga Rally in all police establishments across the district in which SDPOs, SHOs, IC PPs and police personnel of the district participated, CRPF, BSF, SSB, HG and school children joined the rally. The main function was held at DPL Baramulla where Tiranga Rally was kickstarted and joined by SSP Baramulla Amod Ashok Nagapure-IPS and culminated at Govt Boys Hr Secondary School Baramulla.

In Shopian, SSP Shopian Tanushree-IPS led a Tiranga March through the streets of town Shopian with an aim to promote unity, Patriotism and Community engagement. The Tiranga March was attended by all officers of the district including ASP Shopian, Dy SP Hqrs Shopian, DySP DAR DPL Shopian besides, more than two hundred school children and the general public also participated in the said Tiranaga March. (ANI)