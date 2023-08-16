Sanath slams poor wickets at Premadasa stadium for LPL

Former Sri Lanka captain Sanath Jayasuriya has slammed the poor condition of the wickets at the Premadasa stadium of the Lanka Premiere League (LPL).

He said there needs to be pitches that will result in aggressive play.

“Disappointed by poor wickets at Premadasa stadium for LPL. We crave pitches that fuel positive, aggressive play and electrify the fans. Hoping upcoming qualifiers feature better cricketing wickets please,” Jayasuriya said on social media.

The LPL 2023 has seen mostly low scoring games so far as the pitches at the Premadasa stadium have not suited the batters. (Colombo Gazette)