Prime Minister arrives in China as Sri Lanka plays balancing act

By Easwaran Rutnam

Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena arrived in China as Sri Lanka looked to play the balancing act by maintaining strong economic relations with both China and India.

Gunawardena arrived at the Kunming International Airport to commence 4-day visit to the Yunnan Province in China.

He was warmly received at the airport by Vice Chairman of the CPPCC Yunnan Provincial Committee Zhao Jin, Protocol Chief and other senior officials and Charge D’ Affairs at Sri Lanka Embassy K K. Yoganadan and other officials of the mission.

The Prime Minister will be the Chief Guest at the 7th China-South Asia Expo, jointly hosted by the Chinese Ministry of Commerce and the Yunnan provincial government, will be held from August 16 to 20 in Kunming, China.

Meanwhile, in Colombo, Power and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekara met with the Counsellor for Economic Affairs to the Embassy of China in Sri Lanka and officials of the Embassy this morning.

The Minister said that they discussed ongoing investments by Chinese companies in the energy sector and future plans for investment.

“Petroleum sector, refinery, LNG and transmission development investment opportunities and plans was discussed,” Kanchana Wijesekara tweeted.

India has had concerns over some of China’s activities in Sri Lanka and this has forced Sri Lanka to try and balance its relations with both countries. (Colombo Gazette)