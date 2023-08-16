Five-judge bench sought to hear petition on Diana

The appointment of a five-judge bench has been sought to hear the petition filed against the Parliament seat of State Minister Diana Gamage.

A motion was filed in the Court of Appeal by activist activist Oshala Herath seeking the appointment of the five-judge bench to hear the case.

A writ application was filed in the Court of Appeal by social activist Oshala Herath seeking an order to disqualify Gamage’s seat in Parliament.

The petition sought court intervention to disqualify Gamage’s seat in Parliament on the basis that she is a British citizen.

Gamage was being investigated over her passport, birth certificate and National Identity Card (NIC). (Colombo Gazette)