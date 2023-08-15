Vatican gives Ranil thumbs-up for statement on reconciliation

The Vatican has given President Ranil Wickremesinghe the thumbs-up for his recent statement on peace and reconciliation, the President’s Media Division said.

Rev. Dr. Brian Udaigwe, the Vatican Apostolic Nuncio of Sri Lanka commended President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s statement in Parliament regarding peace and reconciliation.

He said that the statement had received the blessings of the Vatican and the Catholic Church, the President’s Media Division said.

Rev. Dr. Brian Udaigwe emphasized that religious leaders have a crucial role in maintaining peace and harmony in the country. He also stressed that whether a religious figure divides or unites the country is determined by their own actions.

He had expressed these views at the annual festival of the shrine of Our Lady of Madu in Mannar today which was attended by President Wickremesinghe.

During the service the President announced plans to transform Mannar into an energy hub.

He also revealed that an inter-city express train service between Thalaimannar and Colombo will commence on 15th September to enhancing connectivity and facilitate smoother travel between the two cities.

“This service is being launched in response to the request of MP Charles Nirmalanathan. Additionally, steps have been taken to establish a sugar factory in Vavuniya, as requested by MP Selvam Adekkalanathan. Cabinet approval has been obtained for this project,” the President said.

The year 2024 marks the completion of 100 years since the enshrinement of the revered statue of Lady Madu. The church management board has decided to hold services throughout the year to commemorate this occasion.

“Numerous devotees come here to seek solace through prayers to Lady Madhu. During last year’s economic crisis, a substantial number of devotees gathered here to pray for Lady Madhu’s assistance and protection. It can be said that Lady Madhu’s blessings provided us with strength during that challenging time,” the President said.

Subsequent to the main ceremony, a revered statue of Lady Madhu was respectfully carried in procession throughout the church grounds to pay homage to the devoted attendees.

A significant number of devotees from various parts of the island gathered for the annual feast. (Colombo Gazette)