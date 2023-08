Former Minister Namal Rajapaksa, son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, is celebrating the birth of his second child.

Rajapaksa took to social media to announce that his wife, Limini, had given birth to their second child.

“Starting a new chapter with our family of four! Happy to share that both Limini and the baby are doing well,” Namal Rajapaksa tweeted.

Rajapaksa also posted an image of him in the hospital with his new baby and his first child. (Colombo Gazette)