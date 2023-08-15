Harin and Manusha take SJB to court

Ministers Harin Fernando and Manusha Nanayakkara have filed Fundamental Rights (FR) petitions in court against their sacking by the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB).

The Ministers have sought the intervention of the court against the decision by the party to cancel their party membership.

The UNP Working Committee has decided to lift the suspension imposed on Fernando and Nanayakara after they had joined the Samagi Jana Balawegaya.

Fernando and Nanayakara had left the UNP to work with Samagi Jana Balawegaya leader Sajith Premadasa.

However, they joined the Government of UNP Leader Ranil Wikcremesinghe following the ‘Aragalaya’ protests.

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya later decided to sack the two MPs. (Colombo Gazette)