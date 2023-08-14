Tickets to 1st T20I between England Women and Sri Lanka Women sold out

England women are all set to host Sri Lanka for their upcoming multi-format white ball series that is scheduled to begin on Thursday, August 31. It is worth noting that England women will be facing Sri Lanka women for three T20Is and three ODI matches. The multi-format series will conclude on September 14.

It is clear that the trend of women’s cricket has been taking the world by storm, and many could credit the success to the Women’s Premier League (WPL), which held its inaugural edition in India and went a long way in bringing the culture of women’s cricket to the various countries.

As the trend continues, it was recently announced that tickets for the first T20I between England women and Sri Lanka women have been completely sold out. The first game will be held at the County Cricket Ground, Derby, on August 31. The stadium has a capacity of 9,500, and it is expected to be filled to the brim when both sides begin their T20I series.

It was expected that the multi-format series between England and Sri Lanka would garner larger numbers from the audience, as was recently seen in the Women’s Ashes 2023, which was hosted by England as well.

The Women’s Ashes 2023 garnered fans in major numbers throughout the white-ball series. The ODI series of the Women’s Ashes 2023 was sold out, and it set various records as it became the first sold-out series in England Womens cricket’s history.

More than 100,000 tickets were sold throughout the series, which was more than three times the total attendance of 32,000 from the Women’s Ashes 2019. With the series betweenEngland and Sri Lanka attracting a major audience, both sides will be keen on putting in their best performances in the forthcoming series. After an impressive showing against the Aussies, England will look to keep their momentum and get off to a positive start to the series. (Courtesy Tribune India)