Sri Lankans among 160 illegal migrants detained at Polish border

Sri Lankans were among 160 illegal migrants who crossed from Belarus to Poland on Saturday, Sky News reported.

Quoting border officials, Polish media is reporting that 160 people tried to cross into Poland yesterday, including citizens of Somalia, Egypt, Ethiopia and Sri Lanka.

They added that three Ukrainian nationals were also arrested for trying to help four Syrian and three Bangladeshi citizens into Poland.

It means over 500 people have been detained already this year for assisting illegal border crossings.