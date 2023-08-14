Several injured in Colombo bus accident

Several people sustained injuries following an accident involving a passenger bus and a lorry in Colombo today.

The Police said that the bus was travelling from Colombo to Kataragama when it crashed into a lorry in Bambalapitiya and overturned.

According to the Police, seven passengers who were in the private bus were admitted to hospital with injuries.

The bus driver was blamed for the accident which saw the vehicle being partially crushed on one side.

An investigation has been launched into the accident. (Colombo Gazette)