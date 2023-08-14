Pakistan exploring ways to broaden ties with Sri Lanka

Pakistan is exploring ways to broaden its ties with Sri Lanka, the High Commissioner of Pakistan in Sri Lanka, Maj Gen (Retd) Umar Farooq Burki HI (M) said.

The High Commission of Pakistan and the Pakistani community in Sri Lanka celebrated the 76th Independence Day of Pakistan today with traditional fervor and resolve to make Pakistan a strong, dynamic progressive tolerant and democratic Islamic welfare state.

The High Commissioner of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in Sri Lanka, Maj Gen (Retd) Umar Farooq Burki HI (M) hoisted the national flag of Pakistan in an impressive ceremony at the Pakistan High Commission in Colombo. The special messages of the President and the Prime Minister of Pakistan were read out for the audience.

In his message on the occasion, the High Commissioner of Pakistan Maj Gen (Retd) Umar Farooq Burki HI (M) expressed his gratitude to our gracious hosts, the beautiful nation of Sri Lanka, for providing us the opportunity to celebrate our independence on their soil. H.E further said that the bond between Pakistan and Sri Lanka runs deep in history, with shared values, and unwavering support for one another. We are truly blessed to have such a steadfast friend in our journey towards progress and development.

He further added that, at the bilateral level, while we continue to nurture our diplomatic defense and cultural ties, we are exploring ways to broaden and deepen our economic connectivities, through enhancing trade and bilateral investment within the framework of the Free Trade Agreement that exists between the two countries.

The event was well-attended by a good number of participants including Pakistani diaspora, officials and families of the High Commission, local dignitaries, journalists and friends of Pakistan. (Colombo Gazette)