Government preparing a new tourism policy for Sri Lanka

The Government is preparing a tourism policy which will be introduced soon together with additional measures to protect foreigners visiting Sri Lanka.

Tourism Minister Harin Fernando said that the new tourism policy will ensure consistency in the tourism sector even if there is a change in the Government.

“The challenge we had so far was to bring tourists to Sri Lanka. Also, the challenge to be faced in the future is how to maintain the quality of the tourism industry. Employees in the hotel industry in Sri Lanka leave for foreign jobs as soon as they get their first service certificate. Then another person is hired for it. I observe this situation as a big problem in the hotel industry in this country. We are taking immediate steps to solve that and other problems in the field as well,” the Minister added.

He also said that new measures are to be put in place to protect tourists visiting Sri Lanka.

The Minister said that the Tourism Ministry is working with the Public Security Ministry to create a new system to protect tourists in Sri Lanka.

It has also been decided to hold an open short film festival on the beautiful places of Sri Lanka targeting tourists. It has been planned to select the best 10 short films through a jury consisting of experts in the field and give them financial rewards, as well as provide them with formal training. This program is planned to be held annually. (Colombo Gazette)