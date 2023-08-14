Former top Google executive to visit Sri Lanka

Former top Google executive Mo Gawdat is to visit Sri Lanka during which he will discuss the future of AI.

Cinnamon Hotels and Resorts will welcome Mo Gawdat, the former Chief Business Officer of Google [X], for a profound keynote discussion on the future of AI and organization happiness, at Cinnamon Lakeside Colombo on 28 August.

With his expertise in navigating Al and its journey, he will sit down for a meaningful conversation here in Sri Lanka, to explore the entity while questioning ‘what is the future of technology and human performance?’. Thus, ‘Mindful solutions with Mo Gawdat’ will be a well-timed initiative by Cinnamon to set forth a thought-provoking discussion on the succession of AI and the necessity of steering the said bandwagon of AI to optimize its potential while simultaneously balancing its use in the evolving technological landscape.

Additionally, he would be exploring organisational happiness, a discovery he pursued preceding a 30-year career in technology. Gawdat began a quest on the meaning of happiness, digging deep into its related literature and discussing the topic with those who can lead insights with regard. This led to his international best-selling book, Solve for Happy: Engineer Your Path to Joy and later initiated the #OneBillionHappy campaign, a self-driven mission to make one billion people happy. Three years ago, he launched his chart-topping podcast, Slo Mo: A Podcast with Mo Gawdat, a weekly series of extraordinary interviews that explores the profound questions and obstacles people all face in the pursuit of purpose and happiness in daily life.

In 2021, Mo published his second book, Scary Smart: The Future of Artificial Intelligence and How You Can Save Our World, a roadmap detailing how humanity can ensure a symbiotic coexistence with AI when it inevitably becomes a billion times smarter than humans. While his latest book, That Little Voice in Your Head: Adjust the Code That Runs Your Brain (2022), counter compliments his previous book with a comprehensive user manual for optimally using the human brain to thrive and avoid suffering.

Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Colombo Area Vice President Kamal Munasinghe said: That in the spirit of progress, Cinnamon recognises the importance of embracing AI discussions across all industries. And as an emerging nation, it is crucial to grasp the full spectrum of AI’s impact, both positive and negative, and leveraging advanced tech tools and aim to foster meaningful conversations that pave the way for responsible AI adoption.

“Cinnamon Lakeside Colombo is thrilled to welcome Mo Gawdat, an internationally renowned business leader and keynote speaker, to Sri Lanka. By hosting such events, we demonstrate Sri Lanka’s potential as a leading destination and showcase our ability to embrace cutting-edge technology,” Munasinghe added.

Cinnamon is also delighted to join hands with JKIT and CodeGen in this initiative, harnessing technology to engage diverse market segments. This exciting collaboration foreshadows many more such tech-integrated events that empower the community and drive innovation forward. In conducting the keynote discussion, Cinnamon urges industry related leaders, aspirators, and dreamers to join the conversation that will highlight Al’s footprint, mindful solutions to administer its potential and more.

Contact Cinnamon on +94 71 249 1491 for reservations and bookings for ‘Mindful solutions with Mo Gawdat’ on 28th of August 2023, 7pm onwards at the Waterside Marquee, Cinnamon Lakeside Colombo. (Colombo Gazette)