The Story Behind MosAway: Siddhalepa’s All-Natural Mosquito Repellent Spray

MosAway, a revolutionary mosquito repellent by Siddhalepa hails from the deeply historic ingredient in Sri Lanka, Citronella, which has evolved as a multi-faceted oil with its ability repel mosquitoes being its key usage in the country.

Lankani Hettigoda, Director Research and Development at Siddhalepa, insights that no synthetic chemicals are used in the product, certifying it as non-toxic and having no side effects. “Repellents that contain chemicals are often used for killing mosquitoes thus a prolonged period of usage can make it harmful to humans as well. However, MosAway aims to keep away mosquitoes, signifying that it is not bad for humans even with consistent usage. Countries like the United States consider citronella as a bio-organic and nature friendly pesticide safe for anyone in the family to use to ward of insects,” she further describes.

Citronella oil and leaves were first used as perfumes for religious ceremonies in India around 2000 years ago. And now, the oil extracted from the leaves and other parts of the plant is mainly used for cosmetics, soaps, detergent, polish, paint, and insecticides. But in a handful of countries such as in Sri Lanka, it is a common insect repellent and used has an indigenous medicine.

Earliest traces of Citronella were reported in Sri Lanka by Dr. Nicolas Grim in 17th century and later in the 18th Century, the oil was exported to World Trade auctions in London and Lisbon. The islands’ Citronella was the key supply before Indonesia and other countries caught up with the trade.

However, this essential oil continued to be a mandatory requirement in rural households here. Mainly because mosquitoes seem to have an aversion to the citronella oil derived from a form of lemongrass called Cymbopogon. Even though the mild citrus aroma is amicable to humans, mosquitoes seem to be immensely sensitive to it.

Thus, it has been a common activity to burn Citronella oil in households, later even incorporating it into candles and now even to sprays such as MosAway for daily convenience. Decades ago, it was common for Sri Lankan villages to consistently burn Citronella in large vats to ward off mosquitoes from the entire span of the community.

Similarly, the oil is not a new entrant to Siddhalepa’s herbal inventory with it been used in the Siddhalepa balm range known to provide temporary relief for headaches, runny nose, sneezing, nasal congestion, and other respiratory discomforts. And later in their Citronella handmade soap, lemon scented to make it aromatic, a product which softens the skin and also relaxes the mind.

It is with this heritage that Siddhalepa introduced, MosAway, the timely and easy-to-use product for staying safe from all kinds of mosquitoes, especially with dengue plague yet again on the rise. Siddhalepa has previously carried out many CSR dengue awareness programs as a result and later thought to work towards introducing a use-friendly product based on several observations. One is dengue being mostly contaminated reportedly in schools, during the daytime, when the said mosquitoes are most prevalent. Thereby, children needing a convenient and handy item for mothers to pack in school bags to apply when necessary.

It can be instantly applied below the knee where skin is most exposed from the school uniform or even on clothes, socks and shoes as it doesn’t stain. As it is a spray, the product need not be applied using hands, makes it yet easier to use. The repellent is most effective if applied directly on to exposed areas of the skin or clothing near the area to dispel mosquitoes.

With a unique blend of the aromatic oils from Citronella and lemongrass, ingredients both common to Sri Lanka, the product provides several hours of protection from mosquitoes and other insects. Since it’s made from a plant based essential oil, it will be very rare that users may be allergic to the product but can be sprayed on clothes alone if so, avoiding eyes and other sensitive areas. Given that it is a completely natural product least harmful to skin, MosAway can be repeatedly used as necessary till mosquitoes are chased away.

Terms of Usage – Test on a small area of the skin before use to check for any allergic reactions. If irritation persists, wash with clean running water, and seek medical attention. If pregnant, breast feeding, chronically ill or age below 2 years, consult a doctor before use. For children, use it under adult supervision. Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight. Shake well before use. Small color variations may occur due to natural essential oils.