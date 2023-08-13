Sri Lankan Talent Extraordinaire Wins Nippon Paint Colour Award At the International Finale For AYDA Awards 2022/2023

Nippon Paint, Asia’s leading paint and coatings solutions company, recently announced the winners of the AYDA Awards 2022/2023 – a leading design competition in Asia for Architectural and Interior Design students. The international finale took place at Landmark 81, the tallest building in Vietnam and was attended by a distinguished gathering of industry professionals.

Sanggavi Hirushi Thomas from the City School of Architecture, Sri Lanka, won the Nippon Paint Colour Award for her design ‘A Million Buds’ focusing on combating child labour in the mining industry in Sri Lanka.

The post-pandemic era has led to a significant increase in child labor, with 8.4 million children experiencing it in the past four years. This alarming statistic highlights the need for a post-pandemic world where young people can heal, thrive, and pursue their dreams. Sanggavi’s project for the interior of the Empowerment and Facilitation Center Against Child Labor, demonstrates the transformative power of architecture in addressing child labor and promoting positive change.

“We, as young designers, can create an environment that nurtures and protects these children, offering them a chance to reclaim their dreams,” said Sanggavi describing her project. “Vibrant spaces were meticulously designed to cater to their unique needs, serving as havens of hope in the midst of adversity.”

The Designers of the Year receive an all-expense-paid three-week trip worth up to USD 10,000, to attend Harvard University’s Graduate School of Design’s (Harvard GSD) Design Discovery Programme. At this programme, the winners will be exposed to the opportunity of sharpening their skills and broadening their horizons to continue their pursuit of excellence in their careers.

“AYDA celebrating its 15th anniversary is a testament to our ongoing dedication to raising socially-conscious designers and connecting passionate design communities. We are also grateful to the mentors and judges for their unwavering support. Nippon Paint is truly inspired by the phenomenal entries and achievements this year and we look forward to bringing this platform to greater heights in the next edition,” said Wee Siew Kim, Group Chief Executive Officer, NIPSEA Group and Co-President, Nippon Paint Holdings Group.

“We congratulate Hirushi and all the winners as well as participants, who have all truly demonstrated their skills, talent and passion, in shaping and pushing the brushstroke forward,” said Nemantha Abeysinghe, General Manager, Nippon Paint Lanka. “It is a matter of great pride for us that Sri Lanka has had winners in two consecutive years. We look forward to more participants in the next edition and greatly inspired designers in the future.”

First launched in 2008, the AYDA Awards is an esteemed design competition that provides budding architects and designers globally a platform to showcase their talents and bring them through a holistic journey where they are nurtured to design responsibly and sustainably. This is part of Nippon Paint’s priority to invest and kindle growth in areas that face socio-economic challenges through three key corporate social responsibility (CSR) pillars: Education, Empowerment and Engagement.

AYDA has since grown in terms of reach and stature and has now established itself as one of Asia’s premier design awards across 18 geographical locations and impacted more than 50,000 young and talented student designers. This year’s theme “Converge: Pushing the Reset Button” centres on the need for designers to first gain a global perspective and then deliver a localised solution for communities to help cope with life, post-pandemic.

“I feel greatly honoured,” said Sanggavi Hirushi Thomas, AYDA Awards 2022/2023 Nippon Paint Colour Award Winner in the Architectural Category. “It is an encouragement for me to do more for my country.”

Nippon Paint constantly focuses on bringing innovation and is passionate about improving lives. They are inspired by the needs and ambitions of the people they serve. As part of Nippon Paint’s inclusive business approach that aims to create tangible social impact in communities by ‘Colouring Lives’ in countries where they operate, Nippon Paint welcomes entries for the next AYDA Awards and Creative Colour Awards. Participants from all walks of life can leverage this as a stepping stone to develop their skills and inspire the ever-growing community.

The upcoming theme for AYDA Awards 2023/2024 will be Converge: Championing Purposeful Designs, to challenge designers across the globe to show their design voice, find a cause worth fighting for and amplify their message through the power of media. END.

For more information, visit www.ayda-awards.com.

About the AYDA Awards

The AYDA Awards (formerly known as the Asia Young Designer Awards), was first launched in 2008 as part of Nippon Paint’s vision to nurture the next generation of design talents. The award serves as a platform to inspire Architectural and Interior Design students to develop their skills through cross-learning opportunities and networking with key industry players and fellow Architectural and Interior Design peers in the region.

Since then, AYDA has grown in reach and stature and has now established itself as one of Asia’s premier design awards. It has received more than 50,000 entries from over 1,300 tertiary education institutions to date across 18 geographical locations globally. Over the years, AYDA has impacted thousands of young and talented student designers, presenting them with various opportunities to engage with renowned speakers and key figures in the design industry. In addition, the platform has enabled the participants to gain first-hand industry knowledge, personalised coaching, mentoring and skills-building through various workshops by experienced lecturers and industry professionals. On top of that, this experience allowed participants to learn from their peers from within and across borders.

Every year, AYDA presents yet another opportunity for young design talent to push their design boundaries beyond the norm. Through the various experiential learnings and once-in-a-lifetime opportunities such as these, AYDA has established a close-knit design community comprising professional architects, interior designers, industry associations, partners, design schools, alumni and design students.

AYDA welcomes all applications and those shortlisted will be notified. For more information, please visit www.ayda-awards.com.

About NIPSEA Group (Subsidiary of Nippon Paint Holdings Co.)

NIPSEA Group is a global leader, providing innovative solutions in the paint and coatings industry. Headquartered in Singapore, with 135 NIPSEA companies spread throughout 22 geographical locations, the group is Asia Pacific’s No. 1 paint and coatings manufacturer in both production and sales revenue. After more than 60 years of growth, the NIPSEA Group has over 27,000 employees with 102 manufacturing facilities and operations, efficiently serving all aspects of the business, from production to customer satisfaction.

With a focus on maximizing value to our customers, we push boundaries to deliver high quality solutions that work better for all our partners, tradesmen, and homeowners. The NIPSEA Group’s arsenal of solutions for the industry covers Architectural, Industrial, Automotive and Marine Coatings, as well as a range of products beyond the world of paint and coatings. We have an unyielding drive to focus on customers, providing innovation that works best for all our stakeholders.

Nippon Paint – We are Inspired by You.

More information about the NIPSEA Group https://nipsea.group/