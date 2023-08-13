Navigate through Complex Business Documentation with the Boardroom App

In an effort to ease the complicated process of business registrations and documentation involved in running a business, renowned Company Secretaries Ananda Sirisena & Company launched the “Boardroom” app. A year on since launch the app that is currently in use by many corporate clients has been updated with new features including a Document Generator thag enables users to generate their own basic company resolutions without the need to contact a Company Secretary.

With decades of experience in successfully launching and integrating documentation in to businesses, this app was developed as an added benefit for clients.

Some of the key features of the app included a comprehensive document library, ease of sharing documents via email, WhatsApp or any other IM channels, and the latest addition which is to generate resolutions with ease.

Commenting on the success of the app, Isura Sirisena – Managing Director of the company noted, “The Boardroom app was initially intended as a value addition to our existing clients but it’s efficiency and ease of use has brought us many new clients who now rely on the app for documentation on a daily basis. We are also looking at integrating many new features to the app which will transform traditional business practices to the new age of virtual documentation.”

Ananda Sirisena & Company plans to further enhance the app with new features and more information is available via +94112684309