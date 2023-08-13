Loops Digital relaunches as Loops Integrated

Loops, well-known for being Sri Lanka’s pioneering and leading digital agency, is officially relaunching itself as Loops Integrated. With the recruitment of experienced professionals from the advertising industry, the agency has been following an integrated model in the last few years, and has now officially relaunched to reflect its present position as a creative-led integrated marketing agency offering comprehensive 360 strategic creative solutions. This includes ATL, BTL and other forms of mainstream marketing. The relaunch also happily coincides with Loops Integrated’s 14th Anniversary, marking a transformational and iconic journey of growth and accomplishment in the marketing space, in Sri Lanka and across the world.

“Up-to-date integrated marketing communications are crucial in today’s advertising landscape,” explained Wasaam Ismail, CEO at Loops Integrated, “People associate Loops with digital expertise, and rightfully so, as it remains in our DNA. However, we’re much more than that, with our new image as Loops Integrated signifying our commitment to creativity and innovation in all aspects of marketing communications, including ATL, BTL & TTL, to deliver all-round strategic creative solutions, across all channels, as a strategic partner to our clients. Plus, our extensive expertise in digital marketing means we don’t treat digital as an afterthought, and this is pivotal to the success of any marketing effort in the digital age.”

Since its inception, Loops has continuously evolved to stay ahead. With this relaunch, Loops Integrated comprises four major sub-businesses: Loops Creative (Integrated Advertising), Loops Play (Video and Animation), and Loops Tech (Software and Web Development), Loops Digital (Digital Marketing) each under the leadership of experienced professionals. This new structure allows for independence and focus, while simultaneously enabling seamless collaboration, allowing for cohesive and all-encompassing marketing solutions. Accordingly, Loops Integrated has also redesigned its logo(s) to reflect its new position as a provider of creative-led integrated marketing solutions.

“The past 14 years have been an incredible journey for Loops,” remarked Shehan Selvanayagam, Managing Director, “From our humble beginnings as a small digital agency, to establishing a strong presence in multiple countries, our growth story has been remarkable and exciting. Loops Integrated represents our next chapter, where we embrace the power of an integrated marketing approach, led by our teams of creative professionals. We have followed this approach for some years now, but we believe that it’s now time to formalize the structure and make it clear to everyone that, while our roots remain in digital, we are now blossoming as a creative-led integrated marketing agency.”

Looking ahead, Loops Integrated is eager to continue writing its success story, helping clients thrive in an interconnected world where creativity and strategic, smart execution, supported by an integrated approach, are essential elements of effective marketing. The company remains committed to empowering brands with comprehensive marketing solutions that drive growth, foster engagement and shape lasting connections with their audiences.

Headquartered in Sri Lanka, and with offices in 2 other countries, Loops Integrated has grown into a global concern focused on delivering cutting-edge marketing solutions to clients, worldwide. With an impressive portfolio of 250+ brands across 15 countries, Loops Integrated has received more than 60 coveted awards, recognizing its outstanding achievements in creative-led marketing excellence. These accolades have been presented by esteemed international and local bodies, further cementing Loops Integrated’s position as a globally relevant creative-led integrated marketing agency.