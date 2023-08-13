Embracing New Horizons: ISSO’s Expansion into Malaysia

ISSO restaurants, with four outlets established in Sri Lanka and three more in the pipeline for the year, proudly goes international to the depths of the Southeast Asia region, signing with Luna Capital Partners Sdn Bhd, an investment fund based in Malaysia that operates across various sectors.

The first international outlet will be strategically situated in Changkat, Bukit Bintang, Kuala Lumpur, a bustling area known for its significant foot traffic and vibrant dining scene.

Established in 2016, the seafood joint derives its name from the Sinhalese word for prawn. Prawns are considered a delicacy that is enjoyed both locally and internationally.

ISSO is disrupting the market by simply reintroducing prawns as an everyday food option through multi-unit locations at a price bracket that can be considered reasonable by many. Sri Lankan black tiger prawns and crabs, which are highly sought after by chefs in the region, will be served at the outlets in Malaysia.

CEO/Founder of ISSO, Apinash Sivagumaaran states that, “by establishing a presence in Malaysia, we hope to tap into regional markets like Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Hong Kong, Japan and beyond.” He shared some important facts where he cites that the global shrimp market that was valued at $31.6Bn in 2019 was projected to grow to $54.6Bn by 2027. By successfully signing a deal to open outlets across Malaysia at prime locations, Apinash shares ambitious plans of growing ISSO to become an international chain with over 25 outlets over the next 3-4 years in Malaysia alone. “Malaysia is one of the largest consumers of seafood in the South East Asian market, with per capita consumption of 54.3kg per person”.

“Now that we are tapping into international markets, the only question that remains is how long it’s going to take to get to the top, as the largest Sri Lankan restaurant chain in the world” comments Apinash with ambitious plans for the brand over the coming years.

ISSO restaurants is an award-winning brand originating from Sri Lanka and has the distinction of winning multiple Tripadvisor awards, Rocheston awards and named the Best Restaurant Concept in Asia at the QSR Media Awards held in Singapore. Apinash invites everyone to visit ISSO at its flagship location in Changkat, Bukit Bintang, Kuala Lumpur to experience the warmth of Sri Lankan hospitality and savor its authentic cuisine. To discover further details about ISSO, including outlet locations and menu offering, feel free to visit https://isso.lk/ and connect with the brand on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.