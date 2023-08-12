Sri Lankan workers involved in accident in Istanbul recovering

Sri Lankan workers who were on a bus which met with an accident while it was transporting them in Istanbul, Turkey on 9 August 2023, are recovering, the Foreign Ministry said.

The workers were on their way to their accommodation from the worksite, located in the same vicinity, when the accident occurred.

Out of the twenty-nine Sri Lankans involved in the accident, nine are currently undergoing treatment in three different hospitals in Istanbul. The remaining twenty who were being treated in hospitals, were discharged on the same day.

The Embassy of Sri Lanka to Turkey has been in constant contact both with the company that employed the Sri Lankans and the hospital authorities regarding the condition of the injured, and has been providing necessary assistance, in coordination with the company.

The Embassy is also in contact with the Turkish Foreign Ministry regarding the investigation into the incident and providing necessary assistance to the affected Sri Lankans.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is closely monitoring the situation and taking necessary measures in coordination with the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Ankara to ensure the well-being and recovery of the affected Sri Lankans. (Colombo Gazette)