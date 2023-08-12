India keeping an eye on Chinese warship in Colombo

India is keeping an eye on the Chinese warship which docked at the Colombo Port this week.

The Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that India carefully monitors any development that bears on the country’s security interests.

He also said that India takes all necessary measures to defend its security interests.

“I am not sure whether it is a warship or not. Having seen these reports, I would emphasise that the government carefully monitors any development having a bearing on the country’s security interests and takes all necessary measures to defend them,” Bagchi said in his weekly press briefing.

The Chinese warship HAI YANG 24 HAO docked at the port on August 10 and will leave on August 12.

Earlier, a Chinese ballistic missile and satellite tracking ship, ‘Yuan Wang 5’, had docked at the southern Sri Lankan port of Hambantota as well, raising strong reactions from India. (Colombo Gazette)