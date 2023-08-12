Amrit Bharat station scheme adds value to the Indian railway network

The Indian Ministry of Railways, under the vision and aegis of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has devised a new policy framework for the modernization of main railway stations encompassing twenty-seven states throughout the country.

It aims to redevelop 1307 railway stations nationwide, according to Indian media reports.

The new project is titled the “Amrit Bharat Station Scheme”, which envisages the development of railway stations right across India. It will be a continuous phenomenon as far as the Indian railways are concerned. The project is based on a Master Plan for the long-term implementation of the scheme, depending on the needs and patronage of the station and its location.

The principal aim is to devise Master Plans for the Railway stations and implement them in phases in a bid to enhance the facilities for commuters beyond the Minimum Essential amenities.

It will also aim to create rooftop plazas and city centres at the station, in the long run, to facilitate commuters and give a new facelift to the railway stations, which play a critical role in coordinating a massive railway network that ranks as the fourth largest in the world.

Recently, the Indian Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for revamping 508 railway stations across India as a part of the Amrit Bharat Stations Scheme, spread across 27 states and union territories.

The extensive redevelopment project, estimated to cost more than RS 24,470 crore, aims to transform railway stations into state- of –the- art, well-equipped hubs with modern amenities that provide mini business centres and other enhanced facilities.

The facilities include details of traffic circulation, intermodal integration, and signage for the guidance of passengers.

The scheme, launched in February 2023 by the Ministry of Railways, had unique architectural features in the station buildings.

The designs have probably gathered inspiration from local culture, heritage, and features that resembled the distinctive characteristics of the area concerned.

The Indian media made reference to the Jaipur Railway Station as a model station that portrays elements resembling the Hawa Mahal and Amer Fort in Rajasthan.

The redevelopment is planned with a holistic approach to urban development, treating the stations as “City centres.” And this approach aims to integrate both sides of the city and create well-designed traffic circulation and inter-modal connectivity to facilitate people.

The redeveloped stations will offer modern passenger amenities, including upgraded waiting rooms, improved seating on platforms, and free Wi-Fi connectivity.

The plans will also incorporate the local community’s input, aiming to represent the essence of the region in the station’s design and amenities.

The objective is also to promote Green Energy and Emission reduction. As positive steps in achieving this objective, LED lights will be installed in around 70,000 coaches, and there will be a substantial increase in the number of bio-toilets in trains, contributing to environmental sustainability.

The authorities have also set an ambitious goal for India’s railway network, aiming for Net-Zero emissions by 2030. Concentrating on energy-efficient practices and environmentally conscious building standards also correlates with the broader target of environmental sustainability.

Besides, it is also imperative to trace some of the unparalleled achievements of the Indian Railways during their journey spanning 170 long years.

The Indian Railways were established on April 16, 1853. The inaugural passenger train covered a 34-kilometre route between Mumbai’s Bori Bandar and Thane.

The Indian Railways also boasts of its own mascot, a ‘Shubhankar’ named ‘Bholu,’ created by the National Institute of Design in 2002. Bholu is an elephant dressed as a railway guard, introduced on the railways’ 150th anniversary.

With an aggregate track length of 67,368 km, Indian Railways has the fourth-largest railway network in the world. Only China, Russia, and the US have more comprehensive networks. It is also the second-largest network in the world that is controlled by a single authority.

At the same time, the Indian Railways takes pride in owning four UNESCO-recognised world heritage sites: the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus in Mumbai, the Nilgiri Mountain Railway, and the Kalka Shimla Railway.

Hubballi Junction’s Platform No. 1, also known as Shree Siddharoodha Swamiji Hubballi Junction in Karnataka, holds the record for the world’s longest railway platform at 1,505 metres.

The longest train ride in India is the Vivek Express, travelling from Kanyakumari to Dibrugarh, covering a distance of 4,189 kilometres with 56 stops in 82 hours and 30 minutes of total duration.

The shortest train ride is just 3 kilometres, running between Nagpur and Ajni.

India is also home to the Chenab Rail Bridge, known as the world’s highest railway bridge, located in Dharot, Jammu and Kashmir. The height of the Chenab Bridge is 359 metres above the river bed, which is 35 metres higher than the Eiffel Tower in Paris. The bridge is the key link in providing direct connectivity in the Kashmir Valley. The life span of the bridge is calculated to be at least 120 years.

The other distinctive feature is that Nagpur, Maharashtra, hosts the famous Diamond Crossing, where two railway tracks form a square-like diamond shape, with two lines going North-South and two lines going East-West.

The Amrit Bharat Railway Project is the latest innovation by the Indian Railways that adds value to an already sophisticated railway network.

Minister Amit Shah had to say this at the inauguration of the Amrit Bharat station scheme. The minister tweeted

The laying of the foundation stone for the redevelopment of 508 railway stations by PM

@narendramodi Ji is a monumental initiative.

With the ‘Amrit Bharat Station Scheme’, Modi Ji is transforming the Indian railways into a cradle of change, shaping the destiny of our nation.

Embracing a confluence of modernity and tradition, the stations will breathe new life into the travel experience and ensure environmental friendliness.

Accordingly, the station approaches would be improved to ensure smooth access by widening roads, removing unwanted structures, properly designed signage, dedicated pedestrian pathways, well-planned parking areas, improved lighting, etc. A necessary liaison should be established with local authorities for necessary improvements to be carried out by local authorities in their areas.

Elements of landscaping, green patches, and local art and culture should be used to create a pleasant experience for station users. This should be done with the help of suitable professionals.

High-level platforms (760–840 mm) shall be provided for all categories of stations. The length of the platforms shall generally be 600m.

The length, location, and phase of platform shelters shall be decided based on the usage of the station.

Ballastless tracks would be provided on platform lines and lines with train maintenance facilities.

Drainage of platform areas is of utmost importance. Special emphasis shall be given to achieving the self-cleaning of drains as far as possible. Suitable cross drains, sumps, and pump arrangements may be provided where natural slopes are not adequate. Drains may be covered with aesthetically designed, theft-resistant covers.

The scheme envisages cost-efficient improvements to facades and the provision of wide, well-lit, aesthetically pleasing entrance porches.

Space shall also be created for Executive Lounges and places for small business meetings.

The Amrit Bharat station scheme will give a new impetus to the Narendra Modi administration right across the country that will gather momentum for his political leadership to create a new era and uplift its status globally as the new India, the superpower emerging from the India Ocean region.