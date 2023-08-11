Nine Iranian sailors imprisoned in Sri Lanka freed

Nine Iranian sailors imprisoned in Sri Lanka, have been released following recent ministerial talks.

The nine Iranian sailors, who are residents of Chabahar port in Iran’s southeastern province of Sistan and Balouchestan, have been freed from prison in Sri Lanka and transferred to the embassy of Iran in Colombo. They will soon return home.

Sri Lanka’s move to release the inmates follows a recent meeting between the foreign ministers of Iran and Sri Lanka in Tehran that included talks on humanitarian cooperation.

Furthermore, two other Iranian nationals jailed in Sri Lanka are going to be repatriated under an extradition agreement between the two countries.

Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka Ali Sabry paid a visit to Tehran on August 5 and held meetings with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian and President Ebrahim Raisi. (Tasnimnews)