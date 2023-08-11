Japan attaches importance to ties with Sri Lanka

Japan attaches primary importance to ties with India and Sri Lanka as they are indispensable partners, Japanese Ambassador to India, Hiroshi Suzuki, said.

In an ambassador-level trilateral meeting, India, Japan and Sri Lanka spoke about ways to forge ties that would lead to a free and open Indo-Pacific.

“The Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida had highlighted South Asia as one of the major pillars in Free and Open Indo Pacific. Japan attaches primary importance to ties with India and Sri Lanka as they are indispensable partners,” Japanese Ambassador to India, Hiroshi Suzuki, said in Delhi on Thursday at the opening session.

Suzuki also said that they attached a lot of importance to transparent and equitable debt restructuring which all countries take part in. He also complimented India’s financial support to Sri Lanka, which helped in their debt restructuring. There should be equal treatment for all creditor countries when it comes to Sri Lanka’s debt restructuring, he added.

Meanwhile, Sri Lankan Ambassador Milinda Moragoda said that India played a significant role in Sri Lanka’s recovery. “The role of private sectors from both India and Japan has to be enhanced by way of more investments in Sri Lanka. There are four pivotal collaboration areas between India, Japan and Sri Lanka. These include low-carbon power generation, energy hub development, logistics and connectivity and people-to-people contacts. These collaborations aim to strengthen Sri Lanka’s connectivity and trade potential as well as promote tourism, education, training and skills development,” said Moragoda. (The New Indian Express)