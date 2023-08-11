Australian Chris Lynn to play crucial games for Jaffna Kings

Australian white-ball specialist, Chris Lynn reached Sri Lanka to join Lyca’s Jaffna Kings in time to play two of their crucial games.

Lynn has played 265 T20 matches and scored 7,436 runs at a impressive strike rate of 142.67.

A powerful striker, Lynn’s T20 form has earned him deals in the IPL, SLPL and CPL. He has reached Sri Lanka straight from Canada GT20 tournament where he was the Captaon of Champions, Montreal Tigers. He was the tournament highest run scorer as well.

Lynn is available for selection in 2 crucial matches of Jaffna Kings against Galle Titans and B-Love Kandy.