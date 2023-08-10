Sri Lankan star Yohani featured at Times Square in New York

Sri Lankan singing sensation Yohani has been featured at Times Square in New York.

Her image was displayed at Times Square as part of the South Asian Heritage Month.

“So proud to represent my Sri Lankan heritage and culture around the world! Thank you to @spotifylk for this amazing opportunity to share my music with USA. I’m so excited to see our culture and music being celebrated here,” Yohani said in a social media post.

Yohani recently announced that her debut album “Kella” is due to be launched in October this year.

She took the region by storm and rose to global stardom with her hit song “Manike Mage Hithe” in 2021 and has since seen a meteoric ascension in her career trajectory touring global venues and signing with the world’s largest record label.

“Kella”, Yohani’s debut album, is set to be launched alongside a host of exciting announcements linked to her future continuing to showcase Sri Lanka’s musical heritage to the world. (Colombo Gazette)