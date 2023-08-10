Chinese warship docks at Colombo Port

A Chinese warship docked at the Colombo Port today (Thursday) with over 130 crew members.

The Sri Lanka Navy said that the ship, HAI YANG 24 HAO arrived at the port of Colombo on a formal visit.

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy warship is 129m long and is manned by a crew of 138.

The shop, commanded by Commander Jin Xin, is scheduled to depart the island on 12th August.

India has in the past raised concerns over Chinese warships being allowed to dock in Sri Lanka.

There have been concerns that the Chinese ships could be used to spy on India. (Colombo Gazette)