U.S. State Department Coordinator on Global Anti-Corruption to visit Sri Lanka

The U.S. State Department Coordinator on Global Anti-Corruption, Richard Nephew is to visit Colombo from August 8-9, the United States Embassy in Colombo said.

The visiting delegation accompanying Nephew includes Dylan Aikens, Anti-Corruption Analyst for the U.S. Department of State.

While in Colombo, Nephew will meet with Government, opposition, IMF, private sector, and civil society interlocutors.

His visit aims to better understand efforts to address corruption, as well as the political and economic conditions in the country, and explore potential for future cooperation. (Colombo Gazette)