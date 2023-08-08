Sri Lankan scouts safely evacuated from World Scout Jamboree site

The Sri Lankan Scout Contingent participating in the 25th World Scout Jamboree in the Republic of Korea was safely evacuated from the Saemangeum Jamboree site on 8 August, in view of typhoon Khanun that is scheduled to make landfall in the Republic of Korea late on 9 August.

The contingent was relocated to the Dangkook University in Cheonan, on the outskirts of Seoul. The Sri Lankan scouts have safely reached their new accommodation and are in good health. They will continue with certain activities and programs in their new location.

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in the Republic of Korea is closely liaising with the management of the Sri Lanka scout contingent, as well as the relevant South Korean authorities, to ensure the continued safety and welfare of all Sri Lankan scouts participating in the Jamboree. (Colombo Gazette)