Video of Sri Lankan singer Yohani and Ramiz Raja goes viral

By Easwaran Rutnam

A video of Sri Lankan singing sensation Yohani and former Pakistan cricket captain Ramiz Raja teaching each other the lyrics of two songs, has gone viral on social media.

In the video, captured at the Lanka Premiere League 2023 tournament in Sri Lanka, Yohani is seen trying to teach Ramiz Raja the Hindi lyrics of her song ‘Manike Mage Hithe’.

Ramiz Raja can be seen showing off his singing talents as he attempts to learn the words of the global hit.

Later Ramiz Raja is seen teaching Yohani to sing a Hindi song which he is more familiar with.

Raja is in Sri Lanka as a commentator for the Lanka Premier League, which features several Pakistan players.

Yohani is promoting the LPL and was among the local stars who performed at the opening ceremony. (Colombo Gazette)