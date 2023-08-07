Ten Indian fishermen detained in Sri Lankan waters

The Sri Lanka Navy arrested ten Indian fishermen for poaching in Sri Lankan waters off Mullaitivu today.

The Navy said that the arrest was made during an operation carried out to chase away Indian fishermen who had illegally entered Sri Lankan waters today (Monday).

According to the Sri Lanka Navy, an Indian trawler which remained in Sri Lankan waters off Alampil in Mullaitivu was seized.

The Navy said that 10 Indian fishermen were on the boat that was seized.

The fishermen were handed over to the Assistant Directorate of Fisheries-Trincomalee through the Sri Lanka Coast Guard.

The Sri Lanka Navy has seized 14 Indian trawlers and arrested 93 Indian fishermen so far in 2023. (Colombo Gazette)