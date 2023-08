Over 150 Muslim academics and others reject MMDA proposals

Over 150 Sri Lankan Muslims, including academics, professionals, community leaders, business personalities, media personalities and youth from across the country, have rejected MMDA proposals put forward by Muslim Members of Parliament.

They say that the recommendations by the MPs come at the cost of the most vulnerable, especially the Muslim women and girls, who have made sacrifices to bring to the fore deep injustices, discrimination and harm caused under the current MMDA.

The signatories of the statement note that the MPs’ positions do not represent the core principles of Islam of justice, kindness, compassion and peace which guide Islamic law.

“We are extremely disappointed in the backward positions taken by the Muslim MP signatories in this document. These positions go against the principles of kindness, compassion and peace encapsulated in the Shari’ah. They also go against building a Sri Lankan Muslim identity that upholds the Sri Lankan Constitution and represents the enlightened thinking of Islam across the Muslim world,” the statement said.

The statement by the signatories urges the Muslim MPs to show genuine leadership to the community by constructively engaging with the reforms moving forward.

Further, the Minister of Justice and the Government of Sri Lanka have been urged to reject the MPs proposals and progress on much needed reforms to the MMDA.

The statement has been endorsed by:

1. Deshabandu Jezima Ismail, Co-founder Muslim Women’s Research and Action Forum

(MWRAF)

2. Professor A. H. Sheriffdeen, Emeritus Professor of Surgery, University of Colombo

3. Professor M.A. Nuhman

4. Professor Naazima Kamardeen, Prof of Commercial Law, University of Colombo

5. Justice Saleem Marsoof, PC.

6. Dr. Ameer Ali

7. Dr. Ameer Zainudeen, Consultant Chemical Engineer (retd), Former Member of

Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL)

8. Dr Aysha Ziauddin, MRCOG MRCGP Family Medicine Physician

9. Dr. Farah Mihlar

10. Dr. Maleeha Ifthy

11. Dr. Rauff Zain (Ph.D) Director, Centre for Development Studies

12. Dr. Zulfiqar Ismail, College teacher/ Instructor/ Director of Muslim Women’s

Research and Action Forum (MWRAF)

13. M.Y. Minnathul Suheera, Senior Lecturer at South Eastern University

14. Ferial Ashraff, Former Cabinet Minister

15. Razik Zarook, President’s Counsel

16. Razmara Abdeen, Senior Attorney-at-Law

17. Abdur Rahuman, Founder Chairman of BCAS Campus

18. Ashroff Omar, Brandix

19. Hanif Yusoof, Entrepreneur

20. Murtaza Esufally, Co- Founder Learn4LifeLanka

21. Nawaz Rajabdeen, President of Confederation of Micro, Small & Medium Industries

22. A. C. Fathima Husna, Attorney-at-Law

23. Aboosalih Uwais, Attorney-at-Law

24. Amra Ismail, Attorney at Law

25. Azad Mustaffa, Attorney-at-Law

26. Fathima Majitha, Attorney-at-Law and Writer

27. Fazla Fazuldeen, Attorney-at-Law

28. Fazmin Ahmed, Attorney at Law

29. Haniffa Ramsiya, Attorney at Law

30. Hasanah Cegu Isadeen, Attorney-at-Law

31. Mahbooba Rifaideen, Attorney-at-Law

32. Nabeela Raji, Attorney-at-law

33. Nadhiha Abbas, Attorney-at-Law

34. Rehab Mahamoor, Attorney-at-Law

35. Roshan Aboosally Mohamed, Attorney-at-Law

36. S.F.M Zavahir, Attorney at Law, Notary Public and Justice of Peace

37. Sabra Zahid, Attorney at Law

38. Sadiyya Thasi Hassan, Attorney-at-law

39. Sainul Abdeen Kifsiya Banu, Attorney-at-Law

40. Sarah Nada, Attorney-at-Law

41. Shammarah Ismath, Attorney-at-Law

42. Thahira Cader, Attorney-at-Law

43. Usman Anwer, Attorney at Law

44. Zulaiha Sulaiman, Attorney-at-Law

45. Faizun Zackariya, Co Founder, Muslim Women’s Research and Action Forum

(MWRAF)

46. Anberiya Haniffa, Development Consultant, Director of MWRAF

47. Shafinaz Hassendeen, United Nations (retired), Director of MWRAF

48. Aneesa Firthous, President of Islamic Women’s Association for Research and

Education (IWARE), Batticaloa

49. Hyshyama Hamin, Co-Founder of Muslim Personal Law Reform Action Group

(MPLRAG)

50. K.Nihal Ahamed, Director of Human Elevation Organization(HEO), Ampara

51. Asiff Hussein, Journalist and Vice President, Outreach Centre for Islamic Studies

52. A. Mohamed Ashfaque, Filmmaker and Researcher

53. Aarah Ahamed, Marketing Coordinator

54. Abdul Azeez Mohamed Nizardeen, Freelance Journalist

55. Adel Hashim, CEO, iCON Insurance Brokers (Pvt) Ltd

56. Adheeb Anwar

57. Adnan Issadeen, Security engineer

58. Amal Mohamed, Teacher

59. Amana Zahid, Law student

60. Amani Najumudeen, Student

61. Amani Raji, Legal Intern

62. Ameena Hussein, Writer

63. Ameena Ziauddin, Deputy Managing Director of Norfolk Foods

64. Ammaarah Nilafdeen, Independent Researcher

65. Amna Rifky, Product manager

66. Amra Bhutto, Student

67. Ann Jabbar, MWRAF

68. Aqilah Nikhat Nleem, Early Childhood Educator

69. Arkam Zahid, Finance professional

70. Asma Edris

71. Azra Jafferjee, Economist

72. Cegu Abdul Cadir, Accountant

73. Dinah Markar, Retired Teacher

74. Fairooza Gaffar, Educator

75. Farahana Zain, Educator

76. Fareena Salih, Student Support Coordinator, Oxford Brookes University

77. Fathima Rasmina Ihram, Vernathee Women’s Movement

78. Fawzul Himaya Hareed, Communications Specialist

79. Florine Marzook, Independent Researcher, Activist

80. Hafsah Muheed, Gender Equality Advocate

81. Hajra Hussein, Primary school teacher

82. Haseef Kalam, Implementation Consultant

83. Hazeera Zavahir, Principal Kandy International School/ Retired Principal Peradeniya

Training College

84. Hilmy Ahamed, Young Asia Television

85. Honeida Packeer

86. Imaan Mohamed, Communications and Engagement Associate

87. Iman Saleem, Writer

88. Issath Rehana Mohamed Azeem (Anar)

89. Jariya Sameem, Vernathee Women’s Movement.

90. Jemhuthnisha Masooth, Former member of Urban Council

91. K. M. M. Nawaz, Civil society activist and Former Director of Secretariat for Muslims

92. Kamel Asmy Mohamed Shabeer, Journalist

93. Khadeeja Firaz, Consultant

94. Leila Udayar, MWRAF

95. M. A. C. M. Jawahir, Director, Harmony Centre, Kattankudy

96. M. H . Shara, Operational Manager at Xmerce

97. M. I. S. Jahitha, President, “Menik” Women Society, Kattakudy

98. M. I. Uthma Lebbe

99. M.A. Zafar Ahmed, Aeronautical Information Management Officer

100. M.H. Jiffriya, Teacher

101. M.S. Sammila, Vernathee Women’s Movement

102. Mariam Azwer, Journalist & Researcher

103. Maryam Fahim, HR Professional

104. Mazeena Ilyas, MWRAF

105. Megara Tegal, Researcher

106. Mizly Zahir-Rifkey, Business Intelligence Analyst

107. Mufliha Mahroof, Legal Consultant

108. Muheed ur Rahman, Journalist

109. Munza Mushtaq, Journalist

110. Muqaddasa Wahid, Journalist

111. Mutiara Tegal, Chartered Architect

112. Nabeela Iqbal, Activist

113. Nadia Ismail, Activist

114. Nadha Hassen, PhD candidate

115. Najath K. L., YouTuber

116. Naleem Salih, Retired University Lecturer

117. Nasreen Abdul, Accountant

118. Nazar Shaffee, Group CFO/Director

119. Nihara Lafir, IWARE

120. Niroza Hussein, Accountant

121. Nisha Najumudeen, Chartered professional

122. Nuzrath Hidaya, Accountant

123. Omar Rajarathnam, Media Development Consultant

124. Parveen Muhammad, Communication Officer

125. Ramzeen Azeez, Senior Assistant Airport Manager (retd)

126. Raviya Careem

127. Razfi Halith, Analyst

128. Rifa Muhammed Musthafa, Secretary of ADLR

129. Rikaza Hassan, Centre for Journalism & Education

130. Romola Rassool, Director, Post Graduate Institute of English

131. S. H. Imthiyas

132. S. Thasthageer, Rtd. Food Drugs Inspector

133. S. Zarina Nawaz, Befriender at Sri Lanka Sumithrayo

134. Sahul Hameed Firthous, Teacher

135. Sakina Mansoorally, Student

136. Samiha Muhsin, Administrative Coordinator

137. Shahdia Jamaldeen, Chartered Architect

138. Shamzy Jauffer, Senior Analyst at Quality Assurance

139. Shanaz Mohideen, Accountant

140. Silma Ahamed, Young Asia Television

141. Sheroon Shouketh, Assistant Manager, Social Capital, Corporate Human Resources,

Hela Apparel Holdings

142. Shifa Najumudeen, Legal Advisor

143. Shifana Niyas, PhD student, Trinity College, Dublin, Ireland

144. Sithy Sahabdeen

145. Sithy Zareena Razeen, Civil Engineer

146. Suhaina Mohideen, Software Engineer

147. Sumaiya Frahath, Psychology and Counseling Intern

148. Sumaiya Pallak, Activist and Researcher

149. Thaimi Mohamed, Sr. Project Manager

150. Thasneema Dahlan

151. Tinaz Amit, Public Relations Manager/ Writer

152. U.L. Hafeela, MWRAF

153. Ummul Zahid

154. Y. Rinoza, Women’s Rights Activist

155. Zahrah Rizwan, Feminist Researcher

156. Zainab Ibrahim, Researcher

157. Zaneera Rahim, Airline industry professional

158. Zeenath Hidaya, IT professional / Education Consultan

(Colombo Gazette)