Cabinet decides not to enforce power cuts

The Cabinet of Ministers have decided not to enforce power cuts, Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera said today.

He said that a proposal was made by him to ensure uninterrupted power while releasing the maximum water levels possible from the Samanalawewa reservoir.

The Cabinet, which met today (Monday), approved the proposal.

He also said that supplementary power will be procured from available power plants by 15th August.

The Minister also said that there will not be any revision of the electricity tariffs as speculated in the media.

He said the policy of the Government is to revise electricity prices biannually, in January and July every year.

The Minister also said that a discussion to settle a dispute between the land owner and the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) to complete the ADB financed Polpitiya-Hambantota transmission line has been set for the 11th of August by the PUCSL.

Work on the 150km transmission line connecting the Southern Province has been suspended over the last 3 months due to a dispute over the Government valuation for a 650-meter stretch of land the lines are connected through. (Colombo Gazette)