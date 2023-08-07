Another Sri Lanka Air Force training aircraft crashes killing two

Another Sri Lanka Air Force training aircraft that took off from the China Bay Airport in Trincomalee, crashed killing two Sri Lanka Air Force personnel.

Amateur footage showed shocked Air Force members watching from the ground as the Chinese-built PT-6 plane came crashing down to earth.

The Sri Lanka Air Force said that the PT-6 aircraft crashed minutes after it had taken off from the China Bay airstrip this morning.

In December 2020, a Sri Lanka Air Force PT-6 training light aircraft that disappeared from radar screen after it took off from China Bay, Trincomalee, had crashed near a stream bordering the Janaranjana tank in Sooriyapura, Kantale, killing the pilot.

Air Force Spokesman Group Captain Dushan Wijesinghe said that the bodies of the two pilots killed in the latest accident had been recovered.

Sri Lanka Air Force Commander Air Marshal Udeni Rajapaksa has appointed a committee to investigate the incident. (Colombo Gazette)