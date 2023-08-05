Kashmir all set to watch first professional live telecast of cricket from Downtown Srinagar on 1 Aug

Kashmir is all set to witness first professional live telecast of cricket league on its television screen, the much awaited tournament starting from 1 August, this year, from Gani Memorial Stadium Rajouri Kadal Srinagar.

Inaugural match of TCI Max J&K Qualifiers League organized by ANN News in collaboration with J&K Sports Council was delayed due to inclement which kept outfield wet.

“Now, finally pitch and outfield have been maintained and the first game of tournament will be played on Tuesday (1 August),” said organizers.

Sixteen teams from various districts of J&K are participating in T20 format cricket league with inaugural thrilling contest between SSM v/s FCC Chanapora.

“It is first such mega contest and the lakhs of cricket lovers with get entertained at respective homes through live telecast of all matches,” said an official of J&K Sports Council.

A reputed cricketer from South Kashmir that having TV umpire first time in the history of J&K to decide field empire’s review of team review has create excitement among local cricket lovers.

Muhammad Ali, a cricket coach said that this tournament is going to promote sports in many ways, adding, “let us call it turning point as the professional live TV telecast is going to make standard of field decisions and review challenges accurate and exciting.”

A range of technology has influences cricket over the past decade, impacting one of sport’s most traditional offerings in an attempt to reduce errors from umpires and to gain extra clarity in their decisions. TCI Max J&K Qualifiers League is first such tournament in Kashmir to use this technology for live telecast.

Collectively, many of these devices are assembled under the decision review system (DRS), a tool available to umpires and captains. Previously, it was third umpire’s being called upon for run-outs or catches, but in this tournament there is one ‘review’ permitted each team per innings.

“The availability of another umpire closely watching TV replays, able to slow down, rewind and zoom in to analyse doubtful decisions – mainly run outs, stampings and catches is exciting for local cricketers and cricket lovers,” said organizers. (asianewsnetwork)