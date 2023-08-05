Iran and Sri Lanka agree to free prisoners and boots ties

Today the potential of the Asian continent has attracted the attention of the world powers, and Asian countries, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said in his joint presser with his Sri Lankan counterpart Ali Sabry on Saturday.

Asian countries should take advantage of dialogue and interaction in line with the interests of the nations, he said.

“In today’s meeting, we discussed a wide range of bilateral, regional, and international issues, including economic cooperation, trade and tourism development, and increasing cooperation in regional and international organizations,” he said, adding, the two sides enjoy a common political will to expand cultural, tourism, scientific cooperation.

“We discussed the latest status of the previously signed documents between the two countries and also discussed agreements for signing more documents in the future,” he said.

The export of technical and engineering services, medical services and equipment, and new technologies in addition to cooperation in the fields of economy, tourism, and energy were among the issues of mutual interest between the Iranian and Sri Lankan diplomats.

According to Amir-Abdollahian, the two sides also discussed the issue of Iranian and Sri Lankan prisoners.

Based on the agreements, the two sides agreed to take action regarding the release of release prisoners in the two countries in a humane way in the near future.

He also said that the two sides stressed strengthening cooperation in the field of the fight against drug trafficking and human trafficking and other trafficking issues and trade ties. (MNA news agency)