Harpo’s Pizza 16th anniversary celebrations rolls out exciting new flavors

Harpo’s Pizza and Pasta, the first home grown pizza brand in the city proudly celebrated its 16th Anniversary. While plenty has changed since 2007 Harpo’s pizza has remained true to quality, hospitality and thin crust delights that have made it the iconic brand it is.

With the theme” Share a moment – Share a slice” as part of its anniv celebrations Harpo’s Pizza introduced 6 delicious new flavors for all to enjoy such as Pizza Con Fungi-Tomato Mozzarella basil sweet corn, garlic and mushroom, a vegetarian delight, Pizza Picante with bacon chicken & rosemary, Pizza Cacciatore with sliced chicken, olives, bell peppers, mushroom, Pizza Fra Diavolo with Prawns, and for the meat lovers there is Pizza Kheema with ground beef and Mixed Meat pizza.

The fresh homemade pasta range is just as impressive with Lasagna, Ravioli and your favorite pasta tossed with a choice of sauce.

There are month long deals including a 50% discount on the 2nd pizza on purchase of one large pizza from its 21 pizza flavors, valid at its 4 pizza parlors in Nugegoda, Kotte and Spar supermarket affiliated outlets at Pepiliyana and Wattala . There are more exciting offers with the redemption of coupons on the new pizza and pasta flier.

The 16 year journey of creating and developing a brand that is now synonymous as the first homegrown pizza brand has seen growth with the introduction of the first gigantic party 19” pizza, the first square 22” pizza, the first woodfired mobile Pizza truck which is now placed at Celeste in Colombo 6 and the expansion of pizza outlets to other locations soon. With its plans for expansion the emphasis is to be innovative, dynamic and introducing new ideas while offering quality products.

Harpo’s Pizza & Pasta also continues the new Retail range of frozen pizza, fresh pasta and sauces to take away and enjoy at home, which is available in all leading supermarkets in the city and suburbs. Harpo’s Marketplace is the retail outlet to purchase these items located at Kotte

Not forgetting the 12th anniversary of Hotwheels Delivery Service which is an integral part of Harpo’s brand, bringing your favorite flavors conveniently to your home in Colombo and the suburbs

“I emphasize our core values of providing excellent customer service, maintaining teamwork, and serving quality food with unmatched hospitality. Harpo’s Pizza & Pasta has created a special culture which focuses on relationships with the community and growth. Our success is my team and the passion for maintaining and expanding the Pizza and Pasta brand and taking it to new heights.” Harpo – the personality behind the brand

Whether you’re on the go, dining in or taking away one can discover how Harpo’s pizza & pasta is revolutionizing this favorite food.

www.harpospizzas.com Delivery hot line 486 9000