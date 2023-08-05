England’s T20 World Cup winner announces shock retirement

Akey player from England’s T20 World Cup winning squad from 2022 has called time on his international career.

Alex Hales has announced his retirement from international cricket after a career spanning more than a decade.

“I’ve made some memories and some friendships to last a lifetime and I feel that now is the right time to move on,” Hales said in his announcement on social media.

The 34-year-old signs off as a T20 World Cup winner after returning to the international fold to be a part of England’s winning squad last year in Australia.

“Throughout my time in an England shirt I’ve experienced some of the highest highs as well as some of the lowest lows,” Hales said in his statement.

“It’s been an incredible journey and I feel very content that my last game for England was winning a World Cup final.”

Hales had pulled out of the T20Is against Bangladesh earlier this year. He also hasn’t been in England’s plans in the fifty-overs format since 2019. However, with less than a year to go to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, the decision comes as a bit of a surprise.

The England opener made 156 appearances for the national team, amassing over 5000 international runs. (BBC)