CEB loss for 2023 estimated at Rs. 33 billion

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) has estimated that it will incur a loss of Rs. 33 billion in the year 2023.

In a letter to the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL), the CEB has requested approval for a price revision saying failure to do so will force the CEB to face serious losses.

The letter, which was made public by the PUCSL, also notes that the CEB will not be able to settle its arears for renewable power generation and to its debtors.

The CEB also says the new tariff set by the PUCSL deviates from the cost reflective nature of the End User Tariff. (Colombo Gazette)