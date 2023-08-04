Public warned against flying kites near airports in Sri Lanka

The public have been warned against flying kites near international airports in Sri Lanka, saying doing so is a punishable offence.

Airport and Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) (Private) Limited said that flying kites at a height of above 300 feet within a five-kilometer radius of an international airport in Sri Lanka is already banned.

The authorities also warned that other flying objects or similar devises cannot be flown in close proximity of an international airport in Sri Lanka.

Officials warned that flying such objects in the area could pose a threat to flights and passengers.

Sri Lanka has international airports in Katunayake, Mattala and Jaffna. (Colombo Gazette)