President seeks recommendations on 13-A from all party leaders

Saman Ekanayake, the Secretary to the President, has formally communicated with all party leaders, requesting their suggestions and comments on the implementation of the 13th Amendment of the Constitution.

The notice was sent to all political parties and groups represented in the Parliament, with a submission deadline of 15th August 2023, the President’s office said.

The communication follows the directives of President Ranil Wickremesinghe, as part of the commitment made during the All-Party Conference convened on 26th July 2023.

The President’s office said that the proactive approach aims to foster national reconciliation and facilitate constructive dialogue on the implementation of the 13th Amendment to the Constitution. (Colombo Gazette)