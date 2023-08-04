Kuwait deports 62 Sri Lanka expats over residency scam, illegal work

The deported individuals, of which 59 were domestic workers, were received at the Katunayake Bandaranaike International Airport, as per local reports in Sri Lanka.

Kuwait has deported 62 expats from Sri Lanka as they were found to be residing in the country without proper documentation and temporary passports, according to the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Kuwait.

A spokesperson from the Sri Lankan embassy in Kuwait said that those sent back consist of a fraction of Sri Lankan labourers, who left their contracted domestic service jobs.

The individuals were found to have taken up various jobs in the Emirate, earning a monthly salary of KD250, and were living in provisional accommodations.

In a joint effort involving the Sri Lankan embassy in Kuwait, the Ministry of Interior, the Criminal Investigation Department, the judicial system, and other relevant authorities, a successful arrangement was made to issue and employ temporary passports for the safe return of Sri Lankan domestic workers to their homeland.

According to Al Qabas’ report, more than 2,000 registered Sri Lankan domestic workers in the country have expressed their desire to be repatriated back to Sri Lanka. (Arabian Business)