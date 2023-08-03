Sri Lankan female MPs seek assistance from New Zealand

Sri Lankan female MPs have sought assistance from New Zealand, including from the Sri Lankan community in New Zealand.

The Sri Lankan Women Parliamentarians’ Caucus requested the Sri Lankan community living in New Zealand to contribute to help Sri Lanka at a time when it is facing an economic crisis.

The request was made at a meeting held in Auckland between the Women Parliamentarians’ Caucus who are on a study visit to New Zealand and the Sri Lankan community living in New Zealand.

Addressing the occasion, the Chair of the Sri Lanka Women Parliamentarians’ Caucus, Member of Parliament (Dr.) (Mrs.) Sudarshini Fernandopulle said that Sri Lanka should be supported to get out of the difficult situation it is facing at the moment.

Commenting on the actions taken by the Women Parliamentarians’ Caucus of Parliament of Sri Lanka, the Chair said that although her Caucus consists of women parliamentarians representing different parties, they stand together for common goals.

Ms. Vanushi Walters of Sri Lankan origin representing the New Zealand Parliament was also present on this occasion. She expressed her delight on choosing New Zealand for this trip.

Mrs. Walters also stated that the existence of a parliamentary system with more favorable structures and spaces for women’s political representation in New Zealand would allow in a better understanding of women’s political activities in the Sri Lankan context will enable the female parliamentarians to establish the same good practices back in their homeland.

Addressing the Sri Lankan community living in New Zealand, Minister Pavithradevi Wanniarachch said that Sri Lanka needs the assistance of Sri Lankans living all over the world.

MP Rohini Kumari Wijerathna, Vice Chair of the Women Parliamentarians’ Caucus requested to contribute to bring more investments to Sri Lanka.

The delegation had earlier met former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern as well.

MPs Dr. Sudarshini Fernandopulle, Dr. Seetha Arambepola, Rohini Kumari Wijerathna, Pavithradevi Wanniarachchi, Geetha Samanmale Kumarasinghe, Thalatha Athukorala, Kokila Gunawardena, Muditha Prishanthi, Rajika Wickramasinghe, Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, Secretary General of Parliament Mrs. Kushani Rohanadeera, Assistant Director (Administration) Indira Dissanayake and Manager Media of Parliament Nimmi Hathiyaldeniya attended the tour.

The study tour was organized by the National Democratic Institute (NDI) with the full support of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) on behalf of the Forum of Women Parliamentarians’ Caucus of Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)