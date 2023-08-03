Foreign Minister Ali Sabry to have talks with Iran’s President

Sri Lanka’s Minister of Foreign Affairs M.U.M. Ali Sabry is scheduled to undertake an official visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran from 04 – 07 August 2023, during which he will have talks with Iranian President Dr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi.

The Sri Lankan Foreign Minister is travelling to Iran on an invitation from the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran Dr. Hossein Amir Abdollahian.

During the visit, the Minister is scheduled to pay a courtesy call on the Iranian President Dr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi and will also hold meetings with the Iranian Foreign Minister Dr. Hossein Amir Abdollahian and other senior Government officials, with a view to further strengthening the close relations between the two countries.

The Minister is also scheduled to deliver a speech at the Institute of Political and International Studies of Iran. (Colombo Gazette)