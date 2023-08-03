England beat Australia in Netball World Cup thriller

England held their nerve to earn a stunning win over Australia for the first time at a Netball World Cup and finish top of Pool F in South Africa.

England overturned an eight-goal third-quarter deficit to win 56-55 in front of a thrilled crowd. It is only the second time the Roses have beaten Australia since their Commonwealth Games triumph in 2018.

Both sides will compete in Saturday’s semi-finals against either Jamaica, New Zealand or South Africa.

England were already assured of their last four place going into the match on Thursday, but the result means they maintain their unbeaten record with six wins from six.

They have never won a Netball World Cup, having taken the bronze medal at the past three editions.

However, they will gain huge confidence from the way they fought back against world number ones Australia and kept their composure in the final seconds to seal an important win.

“The fact we were eight goals down, to be pushed in the last 15 minutes and still come out on top – you can’t underestimate what that tells me about where the group are at mentally,” head coach Jess Thirlby said.

“We know that we’ve got two games to come and it means nothing if we can’t follow it up. But for today it is important to allow the players to celebrate.”