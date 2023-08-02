Umaria slams bullying of her sister Umara over National anthem

Popular singer Umaria has slammed the “bullying” of her sister Umara over the National anthem she sang at the Lanka Premier League (LPL) opening ceremony.

In a post on Facebook, Umaria said that while there are much bigger issues underlining in Sri Lanka they will always find other irrelevant trivial things to magnify and blow out of proportion.

“My womb mate. We have an age gap of 4 years. We’ve been through life together. Thick and thin! She is UMARA (my big sister) and I am UMARIA (her little sister). When one’s in a situation, we SHOW UP no matter what! While there are much bigger issues underlining in this country, THEY will always find other irrelevant trivial things to magnify and blow out of proportion. (While your at it why don’t you talk about her contributions to the music industry, her patriotic songs for the country, numerous awards that were won whilst representing the country too??)etc etc But know this, my sister has too good of a heart. And she does not deserve whatever that’s happening at the moment. And I’m ashamed that we still live in a world where ridiculing, bullying and HURTING people online and elsewhere is still a “thing”. To those who have stuck by her and have been kind. Thankyou from the bottom of our hearts. We’re grateful 🙏🏽” Umaria said on Facebook.

Social media has been at war over the Sri Lanka National anthem sung by Umara Sinhawansa at the Lanka Premier League (LPL), with some attacking her while others came out in her defense.

Umara Sinhawansa was accused of distorting the lyrics of the Sri Lanka National anthem which she sang at the LPL opening ceremony on Sunday.

Sinhawansa was accused of singing “Sri Lanka Mahatha” instead of “Sri Lanka Matha”.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils and Local Government said that its attention had been drawn towards the incident.

The Ministry said that an inquiry will be launched over the incident.

The Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 took off on Sunday evening at the R. Premadasa Stadium. (Colombo Gazette)