Umara apologizes if her performance offended anyone

Singer Umara has apologized if her performance at the opening ceremony of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) offended anyone adding that she never intended to distort the National anthem.

In a brief statement, Umara said that as a Sri Lankan she has always carried the Sri Lankan flag with pride.

She also said that she has always strived to uplift the image of her country.

“I love my motherland,” she said.

Social media has been at war over the Sri Lanka National anthem sung by Umara Sinhawansa at the Lanka Premier League (LPL), with some attacking her while others came out in her defense.

Umara Sinhawansa was accused of distorting the lyrics of the Sri Lanka National anthem which she sang at the LPL opening ceremony on Sunday.

Sinhawansa was accused of singing “Sri Lanka Mahatha” instead of “Sri Lanka Matha”.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils and Local Government said that its attention had been drawn towards the incident.

The Ministry said that an inquiry will be launched over the incident.

The Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 took off on Sunday evening at the R. Premadasa Stadium. (Colombo Gazette)