Yohani’s debut album “Kella” to be launched in October

South Asian Pop Sensation Yohani announced her debut album “Kella” due to be launched in October this year at a celebration hosted at Colombo’s newest rooftop venue – Headquarters by W15.

The announcement comes alongside her appointment as brand ambassador for high fashion brand LOVI Ceylon and Lanka Premier Leagues, Sri Lanka’s highlight domestic Cricketing fixture.

Yohani took the region by storm and rose to global stardom with her hit song “Manike Mage Hithe” in 2021 and has since seen a meteoric ascension in her career trajectory touring global venues and signing with the world’s largest record label.

“This feels like a significant milestone in Yohani’s journey as an artist and icon as much as for us as a team that supports her to be her best. I think this is just the start of things to come but it feels great to celebrate the crazy year we’ve had and to celebrate all the great people we have met and had the pleasure of being supported by. I have to extend my thanks to Lanka Premier League and LOVI Ceylon for their trust in our ability to add value. It is a celebration of the work everyone has put in, but it’s really only just the start of things to come,” noted Dilanjan Seneviratne, Entertainment Executive & Creative Director, who leads Yohani’s management.

“Kella” is Yohani’s debut album and is set to be launched in October this year alongside a host of exciting announcements linked to her future continuing to showcase Sri Lanka’s musical heritage to the world.

The celebration bore added significance to Yohani as it coincided with her birthday. The event and announcements signify the trifecta of another chapter in Yohani’s life, her soaring musical career and growth from strength to strength through key strategic partnerships with iconic brands.

